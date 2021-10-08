Virginia governor denies hospitals' requests to reinstate capacity, hiring waivers amid staff shortages

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam had denied requests from hospitals around the state to reinstate measures previously enacted early in the pandemic to address staffing shortages and capacity issues exacerbated by the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, according to an Oct. 7 report from Roanoke, Va.-based FOX affiliate WXFR.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reached out to Mr. Northam on Aug. 19, asking him to reinstate several executive orders as cases surged. The hospitals asked Mr. Northam to reinstate waivers that would allow hospitals to increase bed capacity and hire staff with out-of-state licenses.

Although hospitalizations are beginning to decrease, advocates say state assistance is still needed.

But Mr. Northam said approving those requests would require another state of emergency declaration.

"We’re looking at all of the things we can do to help our hospitals but a state of emergency right now is not one of them," Mr. Northam told WXFR. "It is very difficult to declare a state of emergency that just affects hospitals. It would impact a lot of other things like voting."

"Though current ER volumes will stabilize, the future is unclear," the Virginia College of Emergency Physicians wrote in a statement. "Emergency physicians and teams are tired and understaffed. We require protections and practice flexibility to ensure quality care for our patients, our communities, our families, and ourselves. We ask Governor Northam to reinstate these protections for hospitals, health systems, and the people entrusted to deliver care.”

Mr. Northam acknowledged the hospital's situation but said the solution to the staffing crisis was getting more people vaccinated against COVID-19.