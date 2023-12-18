Viewpoint: 1 guiding principle when improving operational efficiency

Cancer care centers begin and end with their patients, and they should not move so fast they forget the service side of things, Ken Chaij, executive director of the oncology service line at Kettering (Ohio) Health, told Becker's.

The key is to ensure every person who comes through a center's services feels like the most important one, because they are, Dr. Chaij said.

"We don't want to lose that aspect — that touch and feel of who we are — as we improve operations," he said.

That mindset about customers "flows up then to our clinicians, which then ripples out to the patients and their colleagues."