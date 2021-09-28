UMass Chan Medical School to bolster research team with $2,000 sign-on bonuses

UMass Chan Medical School plans to hire 150 new researchers in a dozen areas after receiving a $175 million donation, according to MassLive.

The school will offer $2,000 sign-on bonuses for full-time positions and $1,000 sign-on bonuses for part-time workers. Positions range from entry level to advanced research.

The areas of study include animal medicine, biochemistry and molecular pharmacology, cancer biology, department of medicine, dermatology, emergency medicine, gene therapy, microbiology, molecular medicine, neurology, pathology and physiological systems.

The school plans to hold a career fair for the new research positions on Sept. 29 at the Beechwood Hotel in Worcester, Mass.

UMass Chan also announced a new department of systems biology on Sept. 28. Marian Walhout, PhD, Maroun Semaan chair in biomedical research and professor of molecular medicine, will serve as the founding department chair.

"Under Marian’s direction, the department will pursue cutting-edge interdisciplinary and collaborative research in an open and inclusive culture in which trainees, faculty and staff at all stages in their careers are strongly encouraged to participate so that they can reach their full potential," said Terence Flotte, MD, executive deputy chancellor and provost of UMass Chan Medical School and dean of T.H. Chan School of Medicine.