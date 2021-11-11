U of Houston School of Medicine launches monthly subscription healthcare for uninsured

The University of Houston School of Medicine's first healthcare clinic opened Nov. 11, which caters to the uninsured by operating on a monthly subscription service for patients, according to KHOU-11.

Patients pay a monthly fee of $60 at the UH College of Medicine Direct Primary Care Clinic for the Uninsured for various services, such as checkups, sick visits, telemedicine and long-term care. Medications and diagnostic tests are also available at reduced costs.

"There’s no limit to the number of consults per month," Stephen Spann, MD, founding dean of the College of Medicine said. "They can come as many times as needed."

The clinic is the medical school’s first in a planned network aimed at increasing access to care for those without health insurance.