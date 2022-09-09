U of Colorado School of Medicine taps Dr. Jay Lemery as 1st-of-its-kind endowed climate medicine chair 

The University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora named Jay Lemery, MD, as its inaugural endowed chair in climate medicine Sept. 8. It is the first position of its kind in the nation.

Dr. Lemery currently serves at the university as a professor of emergency medicine, chief of the Section of Wilderness and Environmental Medicine and is also the co-founder of the School of Medicine's program on climate and health. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and was elected to the National Academy of Medicine in 2021.