Texas A&M College of Medicine to serve as academic affiliate for Christus Health

Texas A&M University College of Medicine and Christus Health announced Oct. 7 a partnership making the school the academic affiliate of the Christus Good Shepherd Internal Medicine Residency program in Longview, Texas.

"Today’s announcement is historic for our community," said Chris Glenney, senior vice president of group operations at Christus Health Northeast Texas, in a press release. "We are proud to join together with one of the best academic institutions in health care because this community deserves the best."

The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education also approved transitioning the Christus Good Shepherd Internal Medicine Residency sponsorship from the University of Texas at Tyler to Christus Health.