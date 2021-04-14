Tallahassee Memorial, FSU plan health campus

Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial HealthCare is working with the Florida State University College of Medicine and real estate firm St. Joe's Co. to create a healthcare campus.

The Panama City Beach, Fla.-based campus will initially include an ambulatory and urgent care center. In the future, plans for the campus include an emergency center and a 100-bed inpatient facility.

FSU intends to use the campus for research opportunities, residency programs and rotations for its students.

The facility would be Tallahassee Memorial's first in Florida's Bay County. The health system currently serves 17 counties in Florida and Georgia.

The organizations plan to break ground on the healthcare campus in 2022.

