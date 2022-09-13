Penn Medicine's Perelman School of Medicine launches palliative care program

The Perelman School of Medicine at the Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania launched a new four-year palliative care program, it said in an email to Becker's Sept. 12.

The program, called CARE-7, is built on palliative care competencies spanning across all four years of medical school, utilizing simulation-based experiential learning and "structured, immersive" clinical training.

"Every physician throughout their career will be in contact with patients with severe illness," said Nadia Bennett, MD, an associate dean of the clinical and health systems sciences curriculum at the Perelman School of Medicine and program adviser. "This curriculum teaches students at every stage of their education how to communicate, improve care, ease suffering, and give dignity to patients and their families."