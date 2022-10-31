Online education growth expected to boost healthcare education market more than 13%

The growth in online education is expected to drive the healthcare education market up 13.7 percent, from $77.74 billion in 2021 to $88.42 billion in 2022, according to a recent analysis from market intelligence firm The Business Research Co.

Factors contributing to growth include the increasing popularity of online education and the demand for flexible education options. The World Economic Forum noted 71 million students registered for online courses through Coursera in 2020. That number surged to 92 million in 2022, according to an Oct. 31 news release.

Additional technological advancements contribute to market growth as major stakeholders concentrate their efforts on new technology, including virtual reality, to deliver healthcare education.

North America is the largest region in the 2021 healthcare education market, according to the report.