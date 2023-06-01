Nurses allege California hospital lacks measures to prevent violence 1 year after stabbing

Last June, two nurses and a physician at Encino (Calif.) Hospital Medical Center were stabbed in the emergency department by a patient. A year later, nurses allege the hospital hasn't ramped up security measures enough to prevent such incidents from happening again, the Los Angeles Daily News reported May 31.

On June 3, 2022, 35-year-old Ashkan Amirsoleymani presented to the ED asking to be treated for anxiety before stabbing the healthcare workers. Police said the individual was charged with three counts of attempted murder, and the nurses and physician were stabilized.

Ninety nurses at the hospital represented by SEIU say a year later, there still aren't enough security officers or metal detectors to prevent weapons from being brought in. The union nurses also oppose a policy that requires them to check patients' bags.

"Even before the attack on our emergency department, nurses were calling for more security," Gloria Mateos, RN, an ER nurse at Encino hospital, told the Daily News. "That incident should have woken them up."

In a statement to the news outlet, Encino Hospital Medical Center said it has "developed and implemented safety-centric programs," including ongoing training and education.

Becker's has reached out to Encino and will update the report if more information is shared.