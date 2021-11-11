New York hospital building $11.4M physician center

Rome (New York) Health started construction on a new $11.4 million physician center at its hospital campus Nov. 10, the Observer-Dispatch reports.

The center consolidates services in one location for patients, bringing together primary care specialists, diagnostic testing and a pharmacy. It's set to open in late summer 2022, with plans for the hospital's affiliated practices to relocate to the center once completed.

"Many patients who are elderly or disabled often have difficulty when they have to go to multiple sites for their appointments and tests. This will make it easier for patients to get the care that they need," AnneMarie Czyz, RN, EdD, CEO of Rome Health, said in a statement to the news outlet.

The capital project is being funded through New York State Transformation Grants.