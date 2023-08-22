Suicide and COVID-19 are leading causes of death among physicians.

Studies by the American Medical Association found that suicide was a top cause of death among physicians. Suicide hit an all-time high in the general population in 2022 with 49,449 people taking their own lives, the CDC found.

COVID-19 was another leading cause of death. One study estimated about 4,511 physicians died from the virus during the early stages of the pandemic.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the general population, and one study found physicians may be prone to cardiovascular disease due to the stressful work environment.

"Physicians in occupational health and primary care need to recognize work‐related stress as a risk factor for many cardiovascular disease outcomes, including peripheral artery disease," the study authors wrote.