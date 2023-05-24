'Generous gift' to accelerate infectious disease research at Tampa General  

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital received a "generous gift" from the Lasher family of Tampa that will be used to expand TGH's infectious disease research and support the TGH Foundation, according to a May 24 hospital news release.

The donation will fund "cutting-edge research and education concentrating on advanced treatments and critical care for patients suffering with infectious diseases like COVID-19" that are being done through the Lasher Family Research Acceleration program. TGH collaborates with the Tampa-based USF Health Morsani College of Medicine on this research.

A portion of the Lasher gift will be used to attract and recruit "the world's foremost infectious disease researchers who will bring their teams, intellectual property and grants to Tampa General. These combined assets will accelerate both the quality and quantity of infectious disease research at the academic health system," the release said.





