Carbon Health announces partnership with John Muir Health

San Francisco, Calif.-based Carbon Health announced Nov. 11 Carbon Health Connect, a new partnership with John Muir Health intended to increase access to critical health services and streamline care coordination.

Carbon Health and John Muir Health will develop technology and operational integrations, allowing Carbon Health patients to access John Muir Health’s network of primary and urgent care, specialty and hospital-based care. The partnership will also bring Carbon Health clinics to more locations around the East Bay area.

"It’s crucial that we develop new ways to provide access to all of the types of healthcare a person might need," Nita Sommers, chief growth officer at Carbon Health, said in a press release. "The partnership with John Muir Health, which is known for the excellent care it provides to the Bay Area, will allow us to achieve this while ensuring a frictionless and personalized healthcare experience. We’re excited to grow our Carbon Health Connect partnerships to further streamline care in all of our markets."