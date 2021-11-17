Caravan Health partners with entrepreneur to support physician well-being 

Caravan Health announced Nov. 17 a partnership with Quint Studer, an entrepreneur and author, to bring critical resources to support and replenish physicians and hospital staff through a series of live and virtual events to be held during the first quarter of 2022.

Topics to be addressed at the events include physician engagement, burnout prevention, and replenishment of the mission that lies behind their commitment to patients.

Healthcare professionals will learn to simultaneously manage healthcare transformation, ensure their personal well-being and maintain their morale.

"Physicians play an essential role in health practice transformation, and their ability to directly impact patient care requires a strong system of support with the right tools. In providing them with greater resources across the burden of care, we all win — patients, physicians, caretakers, the community," said Ashok Roy, MD, chief medical officer at Caravan Health.