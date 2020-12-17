AHA releases health disparity resources

The American Hospital Association's Institute for Diversity and Health Equity released a white paper and dashboard tool meant to help healthcare systems improve health equity.

The white paper includes survey data identifying disparities within healthcare, best practices on how to address them and a discussion guide for leadership teams.

The dashboard document outlines goals to improve efforts across four areas: data collection, community partnerships, cultural competency and diversity and inclusion. It provides recommendations for how organizations can track their progress for each goal.

The resources were published Dec.16.

To access the resources, click here.

