64% of physicians considered leaving their jobs in the past 18 months, survey finds 

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
A survey published Sept. 22 by Software Advice found that 97 percent of physicians said they've experienced emotional exhaustion during the last 18 months and 64 percent have considered leaving their jobs.
Researchers surveyed 207 family and general practitioners and 50 mental health therapists to understand the burnout and propose strategies to mitigate the stress.
Key findings:
- Twenty-five percent of surveyed physicians considered a career change and 39 percent considered early retirement.
- Fifteen percent said they experience emotional exhaustion constantly.
- Eighty-two percent said flexible schedules would alleviate stress. Only 29 percent said they have gotten flexible work hours.
- Seventy-seven percent said paid time off would alleviate stress. Only 11 percent said they have gotten paid time off.