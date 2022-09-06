4 CMOs on their most pressing issues 

Although hospital and health system chief medical officers touch different corners of the nation, many agree on one core issue: improving the patient experience. COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen 11 percent as of Sept. 6, according to HHS data tracked by The New York Times, allowing CMOs to shift their attention elsewhere.

Becker's asked four CMOs what their most pressing issues are for the remainder of the year.

Editor's note: Responses were lightly edited for clarity and length.

Adrian Cotton, MD. Chief of Medical Operations at Loma Linda (Calif.) Health: Providing healthcare in the Inland Empire of Southern California is our biggest challenge — the population has increased in the past five years while the number of hospital beds has decreased, and the payer mix is predominantly government-sponsored. Additionally, we continue to incur staffing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic pushing healthcare professionals into early retirement or other professional fields over the last two years. Our primary focus for the coming year is improving the flow of patients through our system to help us balance the overwhelming number of patients we are seeing.

Daniel Varga, MD. Chief Physician Executive at Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.): Hackensack Meridian Health is focused on harmonizing our approach to physician alignment and engagement and optimizing our end-to-end provider experience, which will allow us to continue setting the standard for quality, accessible and integrated healthcare for patients in New Jersey and beyond.

David Williams, MD. Chief Clinical Officer and Senior Vice President at UnityPoint Health (Des Moines, Iowa): All health systems are facing an incredibly challenging healthcare environment right now, and for UnityPoint Health, we remain focused on finding ways to invest in the health, safety, wellbeing and recognition of our teams. With flu season approaching, we'’re working diligently to recruit for key patient-facing roles and retain our amazing team members, so we can continue to serve our communities across three states. We’'re also accelerating advancements in quality and safety, so our operational approach remains as strong as our culture.

Tammy Lundstrom, MD. Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): Since the pandemic began, we have seen the profound impact on our providers, who were already feeling strained. Trinity Health'’s focus is on caring for caregivers across our health system. We are exploring how we can better work in innovative team-based care models, use technology to remove, not add to the burden, and provide better resources to support our providers through colleague care programs. We are people caring for people and that is our top priority right now.







