What 600 physicians said about trust in healthcare leadership + 4 other must-reads for healthcare leaders this week

It's Mental Health Awareness Month: 8 ways leaders are supporting employee mental health

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, here are eight ways hospital leaders can support their staff's mental health, according to a May 24 article by CNBC.

Female CEOs showed more inclusive leadership style than men throughout pandemic, study suggests

CEOs who are women exhibited a different leadership style than their male counterparts during the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating more empathy, adaptability, accountability and diversity, according to a May 25 report by S&P Global.

Viewpoint: Hospital staff cannot operate in 'combat conditions' forever

For many physicians and nurses, the pandemic won't end as it does for others. The psychological toll can persist for years to come, with many clinicians traumatized — some even developing post-traumatic stress disorder. Hospital staff will need to be given time to rest and recuperate, according to a May 24 article published by Harvard Business Review.

What 600 physicians said about trust in healthcare organization leadership during pandemic

Physicians' trust in healthcare organization leadership declined during the COVID-19 pandemic among 30 percent of survey respondents, but increased or stayed the same among the rest, according to research conducted for the American Board of Internal Medicine Foundation by NORC at the University of Chicago.

Viewpoint: 4 ways healthcare leaders can protect employee mental health

Healthcare leaders can prioritize their staff's mental health by making four slight changes in their organization, according to a May 25 op-ed published in Forbes.