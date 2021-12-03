Viewpoint: Colorado's 1st mental health commissioner will have an essential role to play 

In October, the role of mental health commissioner opened up within Colorado's new Behavioral Health Administration. Whoever lands this position must make sure they are more than a symbolic figurehead and instead deliver real change to the state, Dr. Benjamin Miller, president of mental health foundation Well Being Trust, argued in The Colorado Sun Dec. 3.

The newly formed administration will hold a seat at the governor's table, allowing mental health professionals a real chance to shape mental health policy in the state. Dr. Miller wrote that the proximity to politics afforded to the new commissioner will give them a chance to integrate mental health policies throughout numerous state departments instead of being siloed.

He stressed that the new commissioner should be a strong, innovative leader with the ability to influence culture as well as policy. He advocated for the new leader to take advantage of the unique opportunity and take a strong position fighting the state's mental health crisis.