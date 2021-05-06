UCLA Health launches intake clinic for migrant children

Within 24 hours of HHS announcing it would open an emergency intake site for unaccompanied migrant children in Long Beach, Calif., UCLA Health leaders raced to build a pediatric clinic, according to a May 3 news release.

Before a day had gone by, UCLA Health employees had a clinic big enough to fit 1,000 children with an urgent care facility and a COVID-19 isolation unit inside the converted Long Beach Convention Center.

The clinic was stocked with X-ray machines, laboratory supplies and staffed with at least 30 pediatricians, nurses and specialists at any given time.

"The UCLA Health system is honored to play a role in providing state-of-the-art, pediatric age-appropriate care to the children coming in on the border mission," Johnese Spisso, RN, president of UCLA Health and CEO of the UCLA Hospital System, said. "For us, it's a chance to really extend our care to this highly vulnerable population and support them in many ways, both for their health care needs and their psychosocial development."

During its first week of operation, the Long Beach clinic welcomed about 400 children between the ages of 3 and 17. Upon arrival, each child is screened for COVID-19, set up with EHRs and issued an inpatient medical wristband. Any child who tests positive for COVID-19 is housed in the clinic's 200-bed isolation ward.

Within 48 hours of arrival, each child undergoes a comprehensive checkup that includes a physical exam and medical history, assessment of childhood immunizations and any allergies or medications. Basic vaccinations for measles, mumps, rubella and varicella are provided.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.