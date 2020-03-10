Trump administration plans economic relief, tax cut amid coronavirus concerns

President Donald Trump indicated March 9 he has plans for a payroll tax cut and to create a safety net for hourly workers amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We're going to be meeting with House Republicans — [Kentucky Sen.] Mitch McConnell, everybody — and discussing a possible payroll tax cut or relief, substantial relief — very substantial relief," President Trump said, according to the White House. "We're also going to be talking about hourly wage earners getting help so that they can be in a position where they’re not going to ever miss a paycheck," he added.

The comments were made during a press briefing with Vice President Mike Pence and members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Mr. Pence noted that the administration is consulting with hospital CEOs and health insurance CEOs on the economic relief plan.

The president also said the administration plans to create loans for small businesses and industries that have been hit hard by the virus and fears of the virus, like the airline, cruise ship and hotel industries.

The administration plans to announce more details March 10. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

