The 3 things employees want most from their employers

An overwhelming number of employees said these three things will be a priority when considering job opportunities, according to a May 31 report published by Harvard Business Review.

Business strategy firm Citrix polled more than 2,000 workers and 500 human resources directors at corporations on what employees expect from employers.

The findings showed employees prioritized these three things:

Flexible hours and location.

Eighty-eight percent of employees said that when they search for a new position, they will look for one that offers complete flexibility in their hours and location. Eighty-three percent of employees feel that remote positions can address talent shortages, yet only 66 percent of HR directors said the same. Remote work can bring jobs to rural areas, with 83 percent of employees saying it could allow workers to leave cities and suburbs. In addition, 76 percent of workers said they will be more likely to prioritize family and personal interests over proximity to work, even if it means taking a pay cut, the report said.



A focus on the quality of their work, not the quantity.

Employees want to be measured by the quality of their work and not the volume of it. They expect to be given the space and trust they need to perform their best work. Most employees (86 percent) said they would rather work at a company that focuses on quality over quantity. Yet 69 percent of HR directors said their company already operates that way, and half of HR directors said their organization would be more productive if managers trusted their employees enough to get the job done without extensive monitoring.



A diverse team to work with.

Most employees (86 percent) said a diverse workforce will become more important as roles, skills and company requirements change over time, but just 66 percent of HR leaders agreed.











