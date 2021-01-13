Small changes are often better than large-scale changes

When the going gets tough, small changes are often better than large changes for putting an organization back on track, Boris Groysberg, professor of business administration at Harvard Business School, and two other authors said in a Boston-based Harvard Business School post.

The authors' evidence for the fruits of small change? Soccer.



During the 2019-20 season, German soccer side Bayern Munich replaced their old manager, Niko Kovač, with Hansi Flick, who'd lead Bayern to 33 wins in 36 games. But Mr. Flick didn't make massive staff or player changes. Instead, he utilized an effective leadership strategy to reinvigorate what Bayern already had, according to the post.



Here's what organizational leaders, including leaders of healthcare organizations, can learn from Mr. Flick's managerial style, according to the post:



1. Work to empower the organization's leadership team and communicate trust rather than uncertainty.



2. Share leadership responsibility and make decisions jointly.



3. Establish expectations of individuals and the team as a whole, and affirm confidence in team members and a shared objective.



4. Trust and utilize the experienced members of the team rather than replace them.



5. Lead by example by demonstrating empathy and conviction to team members, and don't be afraid to serve team members.



