Senate confirms 1st Black woman on Supreme Court: 5 things to know

Ketanji Brown Jackson is set to be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court after the Senate voted April 7 to confirm her, The New York Times reported.

Five things to know:

1. Ms. Jackson, who was nominated by President Joe Biden in February, was confirmed by a 53-47 vote.

2. The vote — which culminates a nomination process that began March 21 — sets her up to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, for whom she clerked earlier in her career.

3. Most recently, Ms. Jackson has served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

4. Ms. Jackson, in explaining her approach to the law, said: "Judges should not be policymakers. That's a part of our constitutional design, and it prevents our government from being too powerful and encroaching on individual liberty," according to The Washington Post.

5. Ms. Jackson is expected to be sworn in this summer, according to NPR.

Read more about her rulings and work on healthcare-related issues here.