Renowned emergency medicine leader dies

Michael Copass, MD, a well-known leader in emergency medicine and founder of patient air transportation service Airlift Northwest, died July 26 at the age of 86.

After attending both Stanford (Calif.) University and Northwestern University in Chicago, Dr. Copass began his medical career at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle as a neurology resident in 1969 and later held various leadership positions there throughout his career.

"Dr. Michael Copass was a visionary leader who revolutionized the field of emergency medical care," Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, stated in a July 27 news release "His innovative work to strengthen the Medic One program, a partnership between the Seattle Fire Department and medical providers, has become a national model for excellence in pre-hospital care, saving countless lives. He is a true hero and made an indelible impact on our city. My thoughts are with his family."

Dr. Compass also led Harborview Medical Center's Paramedic Training Program and expanded the scope of the training to include trauma, obstetrics, pediatric care, and more, according to the release.

"Dr. Copass was a beacon of excellence, setting high standards for himself and those around him," Tim Dellit, MD, CEO of UW Medicine, stated in the release. "Few individuals have had such a profound impact on the communities they served, as he pioneered life-saving pre-hospital care and ensured Harborview was ready to provide the highest quality care for the most vulnerable and most critically ill when they arrived at the hospital."