Penn Medicine named official provider of Philadelphia Flyers

Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine is now the official health system for the men's professional ice hockey team the Philadelphia Flyers.

This partnership means Penn Medicine is now the team's official medical services provider and the preferred provider for Comcast Spectacor, the local sports entertainment company. Penn Medicine's Gary Dorshimer, MD, and Brian Sennett, MD, will provide on-ice care at Flyers games. Dr. Dorshimer is section chief of general internal medicine at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia, and Dr. Sennett is chief of sports medicine and vice chair of orthopedic surgery.

The partnership also includes annual events promoting cancer research and treatment and cardiovascular health.

"As a health system, we are deeply committed to ensuring the health and wellness of those in our local community, and being able to partner with the Philadelphia Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center is a tremendous opportunity to advance that mission through new initiatives," Kevin Mahoney, CEO of the University of Pennsylvania Health System, said in a press release.

