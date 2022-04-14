Oklahoma hospital fires CEO, shakes up C-suite

McCurtain Memorial Hospital in Idabel, Okla., fired its CEO and added three new executives in less than a month.

The hospital announced in March that CEO Brad Morse had been fired in February.

"The employment of McCurtain Memorial Hospital's Chief Executive Officer was terminated by the Board of Trustees after an internal investigation revealed he had engaged in inappropriate conduct and violated the terms of his Employment Agreement and the policies and procedures of the Hospital," the hospital said in a statement to the Southwest Ledger.

Mr. Morse was terminated nine months after the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation launched an inquiry into allegations that Mr. Morse had assaulted several hospital employees, according to the report.

Mr. Morse was indicted by a grand jury on March 3. The indictments allege Mr. Morse "intentionally touched and/or felt in a lewd and lascivious manner" five women who worked at the hospital between Dec. 1, 2018, and Feb. 16, 2022, according to the Southwest Ledger. His lawyer filed a pleading asking that the court dismiss charges, according to the report.

The hospital said it was made aware of the indictment of its former CEO but offered no further comment.



"The grand jury spoke and the outcome will be played out in the courts," the hospital said in a March 4 release.

The hospital announced in early March that an entire leadership change occurred in the days after Mr. Morse's dismissal.

The hospital hired a new COO, CFO, chief nursing officer and other department heads. The hospital also hired 20 nurses and support staff, many of whom returned to the hospital after leaving under previous leadership, the hospital said.

"There has been a culture change at MMH to which we believe any of our valuable staff member[s] would attest. It's a new day at MMH and we are committed to moving forward," the hospital said.