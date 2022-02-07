New York hospital taps nurse to direct ICU

Dansville, N.Y.-based Noyes Memorial Hospital has tapped Joanne Quait, RN, to direct its Holroyd Intensive Care Unit, according to a Feb. 7 news release obtained by Becker's.

Ms. Quait aims to make Noyes Health a regional center of excellence. In her new role as director, Ms. Quait will ensure patients are getting top care while keeping their families involved, schedule employees, troubleshoot problems and develop education for the ICU Team.

"I have and have always enjoyed the rural healthcare setting," Ms. Quait said. "I'm also drawn to the strong sense of pride that is exhibited by the employees of Noyes Health."

The leader has previously worked at Noyes in the emergency department as a per diem registered nurse.

"We are very fortunate to have Joanne returning and taking a leadership role in the ICU," said Chad Teeters, MD, president and CEO of UR Medicine Noyes Health. "With the team of Joann and Dr. Molina leading our intensive care unit, our ability to provide critical care to the region has now been taken to a whole new level."