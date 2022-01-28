New Jersey Hospital Association installs AtlantiCare CEO as board chair

The New Jersey Hospital Association on Jan. 28 installed AtlantiCare President and CEO Lori Herndon, BSN, RN, as board chair.

The announcement came during the association's annual meeting.

Ms. Herndon became CEO of Atlantic City-based AtlantiCare in 2016. Before that, she served as the health system's executive vice president, as well as president and CEO of AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.

A former intensive care unit nurse, Ms. Herndon has served on the New Jersey Hospital Association board since 2014, according to a news release. She succeeds Wyckoff-based Christian Health President and CEO Douglas Struyk as association board chair.

