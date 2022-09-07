New board proposed for South Carolina hospital amid planned MUSC partnership

A new hospital board is being proposed as Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center is planning a partnership with Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina, The Times and Democrat reported Sept. 6.

The new board, which has not been finalized, would have 11 members appointed under a proposed ordinance establishing the hospital-MUSC partnership, according to the report. The current 17-member Regional Medical Center board of trustees would be dissolved.

Under the ordinance, the following would also occur, according to The Times and Democrat:

A new 18-member constituency advisory board would be established to provide recommendations to the new hospital board.

The hospital would be renamed MUSC Health Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties.

The new board of MUSC Health Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties would be led by an individual from Orangeburg County, and the first vice chair of the board would be from Calhoun County. Orangeburg and Calhoun counties own Regional Medical Center.

The Orangeburg and Calhoun county councils have approved the partnership but must still sign off on the ordinance.

Meanwhile, "We’re happy to have been engaged in the conversations," MUSC told Becker's.

