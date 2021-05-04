New ACA adviser joins HHS

Melanie Fontes Rainer is HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra's new ACA adviser, Politico Pulse reported May 4.

In this counselor role, Ms. Rainer will primarily focus on issues affecting the federal health law and its insurance markets, multiple sources told Pulse.

Ms. Rainer was Mr. Becerra's legal and policy adviser on healthcare when he was California attorney general.

Previously, she was senior counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions and counsel to the Congressional Budget Committee.

HHS has continued to make new appointments to its team. The department announced 10 new appointments April 27. It also announced new hires in March.

