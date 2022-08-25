Mount Sinai awarded $11.6M for surgical innovation center

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Economic Development Corp. awarded Mount Sinai Health System an $11.6 million grant for the development of the new Comprehensive Center for Surgical Innovation.

"With these awards, our administration is making critical investments in the health and prosperity of New Yorkers," Mr. Adams said in an Aug. 25 press release from Mount Sinai. "Life sciences are central to our city’s public health and economic recovery, and we will continue to marshal the resources necessary to grow this industry, create new economic opportunities for New Yorkers, and keep our city moving forward."

The center will be located on 58th Street in Manhattan, near the Mount Sinai West hospital campus.

The grant is intended to accelerate the development of technologies and surgical procedures through adding new researchers, engineers and physicians.