Misinformation vs. disinformation: What's the difference?

In a digital era, falsehoods abound. But media consumers shouldn't think of all falsehoods on the same terms, Renée DiResta, technical research manager at the Stanford Internet Observatory, said at the Machines + Media 2020 event hosted by Bloomberg in July.

Ms. DiResta said consumers ought to make a distinction between misinformation and disinformation. The distinction lies in the intent of the falsehood's purveyor or sharer.



Misinformation is false information that one spreads because they believe it to be true. Disinformation is false information that one spreads even though they know it to be false — they are trying to deceive people, Ms. DiResta said.



That distinction may be important for how consumers, policymakers, companies and society at large react to different falsehoods and their spreaders.



"People who are sharing something that is inadvertently wrong are very distinct from people who are actively trying to manipulate a community," Ms. DiResta said.



