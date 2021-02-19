MemorialCare CEO to chair Healthcare Leadership Council
The Healthcare Leadership Council, a national group of organizations across all healthcare sectors, named Barry Arbuckle, PhD, president and CEO of MemorialCare, as its new chair.
Dr. Arbuckle helms Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare, which has more than 200 sites of care and 12,000-plus employees. MemorialCare has seen significant growth under Dr. Arbuckle's leadership, and has increased its participation in value-based networks and partnerships.
Dr. Arbuckle was previously chair of the California Hospital Association.
The Healthcare Leadership Council is a coalition of chief executives from institutions like Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic and Aetna. The council jointly develops policies, plans and programs for the healthcare industry.
More articles on leadership and management:
Business leaders' role in democracy: What conversations with CEOs reveal
How hospitals are preparing for future public health crises
New Jersey Hospital Association taps former state official as first COO
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.