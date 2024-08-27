Meet the leaders of Magnet's top hospitals

Only 11 U.S. hospitals have received the Magnet with Distinction recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center since the program began in 2022.

Magnet status is awarded to hospitals with quality patient care and nursing after they undergo an application and review process. Fewer than 10% of U.S. hospitals have earned the designation.

Here are the leaders of each hospital that has earned the distinction since 2023:

Emory St. Joseph's Hospital (Atlanta): Heather Dexter became CEO in 2015, and was named president of the Emory Healthcare Regional Hospital Division in 2023.

Kaiser Foundation Hospital South Sacramento (Calif.): James Robinson III, PsyD, is the senior vice president and area manager of Sacramento and South Sacramento.

Indiana University Health West Hospital (Avon): Dennis Murphy is the president and CEO of Indianapolis-based IU Health.

Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital (Boston): Kevin Giordano has been president of the hospital since April.

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center (Woodbridge): Jeff Joyner has been president since 2023.

Loyola Medicine MacNeal Hospital (Berwyn, Ill.): Pierre Monice has been president since 2021.

Goshen Hospital (Ind.): Randy Christophel is president and CEO of Goshen Health.

CHI Health St. Elizabeth (Lincoln, Neb.): Tyler DeJong was named president in June.

Carle Foundation Hospital and Carle Physician Group (Urbana, Ill.): Elizabeth Angelo, RN, is Carle Foundation Hospital president.

Monmouth Medical Center (Long Branch, N.J.): Eric Carney is president and CEO.

Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital (Texas): Jerry Ashworth is senior vice president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.