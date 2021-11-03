Majority of adults support policy ideas to make care more affordable: 6 survey findings

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation released survey findings Nov. 3 showing bipartisan consensus among respondents on ideas to lower out-of-pocket healthcare costs.

The national survey was conducted online in June and July among 2,555 adults. The survey examined respondents' experiences with healthcare costs and their opinions about various policy reforms.

Six findings:

1. Although most respondents reported positive feelings about the care they got, nearly half said they frequently or sometimes feel anxious about how they are going to pay for their healthcare services.

2. To make healthcare more affordable, 89 percent of respondents said they support limiting what drug companies can charge for specific drugs that save lives or that millions of people use to treat diabetes and other life-long health conditions.

3. Eighty-six percent of respondents said they support preventing drug companies from blocking cheaper generic drugs from being sold in America.

4. Eighty-five percent of respondents said they are in favor of limiting prices that hospitals can charge for services.

5. Eighty-four percent of respondents said they support allowing the government to negotiate lower drug prices for employers and consumers.

6. Eighty percent of respondents said they agree the government is responsible for ensuring healthcare is affordable.

Read more about the survey findings here.