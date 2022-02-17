LeanTaaS’s iQueue for Infusion Centers Achieves Major Milestone of Reaching 10,000 Infusion Chairs

LeanTaaS experienced continued adoption and impressive 40% growth in both 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic as healthcare organizations seek AI-based tools that improve patient access and reduce administrative burden to cope with COVID-19 surges and severe staffing shortages.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--LeanTaaS, Inc., a Silicon Valley software innovator that increases patient access and transforms operational performance for healthcare providers, today announced its AI-based platform for infusion centers, iQueue for Infusion Centers, has now officially been contracted by over 10,000 infusion chairs across the U.S, or nearly 20%* of the total U.S. market. iQueue for Infusion Centers grew out of a partnership with Stanford Health Care and officially launched as a product in 2015. It is now used by Oncology departments at 480+ infusion centers, including more than 80% of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) and over 60% of National Cancer Institute (NCI) members. This major milestone clearly demonstrates the continued need for healthcare organizations to increase access, decrease patient wait time, and lower healthcare delivery costs.

“During the pandemic, iQueue software has provided us visibility to our infusion resources and facilitated our ability to find capacity that may have otherwise been unused,” said Debbie Fernandez, Director of Quality, Oncology Service Line at University of Kansas Health System. “Furthermore, we have been able to leverage the iQueue platform, algorithm, and team(s) to augment our infusion capacity improvement initiatives and ultimately treat more patients on a daily basis than we could before utilizing the tool and team.”

iQueue for Infusion Centers leverages predictive analytics, optimization, and machine learning to help centers stay operationally agile and avoid bottlenecks by optimizing schedules and flagging future problems, which has resulted in a 25% improvement in nurse satisfaction, 50% lower overtime hours, 10% improvement in labor costs and 30-50% lower patient wait times while helping lift annual revenues by approximately $20K per chair per year.

“We started by piloting iQueue for Infusion Centers in our main infusion and academic medical center in 2015 and now have grown to having 13 infusion centers and over 230 chairs live with iQueue,” said Brian Shields, Manager of Performance Improvement at UCHealth. “It’s been quite a journey and we've experienced tremendous value from two core components of iQueue for Infusion Centers – the templates, which make it easy for our schedulers to make data-driven decisions, and the forward-looking and retrospective chair utilization charts, which let us visualize what our day is going to look like. These have become foundational tools for us for running our infusion centers.”

iQueue for Infusion Centers is a market leading product and is constantly evolving to meet the needs of its customers and solve the most current challenges prevalent in the industry. Recently, LeanTaaS launched the Executive Summary feature for all users of iQueue for Infusion Centers, which provides nursing and operations managers with quick, easy access to operational metrics and KPIs to make actionable and data-driven decisions.

“Health systems and hospitals are fighting tooth and nail against the challenges created by this latest COVID-19 surge,” said Mohan Giridharadas, LeanTaaS Founder and CEO. “A severe staffing shortage, unpredictable patient volumes, and long wait times are compounding to create a challenging situation for some of the most vulnerable patients who can’t afford to delay infusion treatments. The growth and momentum that we’re seeing with iQueue for Infusion Centers shows a commitment from healthcare organizations to address these challenges immediately for their patients and staff.”

_____________________

* LeanTaaS estimates based on analysis of top 400 hospitals & health systems and 200 community oncology practices.

About LeanTaaS

LeanTaaS provides software solutions that combine lean principles, predictive, prescriptive analytics, and machine learning to transform hospital and infusion center operations. The company’s software is being used by over 120 health systems across the nation, which all rely on the iQueue cloud-based solutions to increase patient access, decrease wait times, reduce healthcare delivery costs, and improve revenue. LeanTaaS is based in Santa Clara, California, and Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information about LeanTaaS, please visit https://leantaas.com/, and connect on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

LeanTaaS and iQueue are trademarks of LeanTaaS. All other brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Contacts

Kate Soden

leantaas@pancomm.com