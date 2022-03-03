LeanTaaS Announced as 2022 Premier Corporate Partner by American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE)

LeanTaaS joins the industry’s leading companies to provide ACHE members with information, tools, and resources to help address the needs of patients, communities, and workforces.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Mar. 3, 2022 — LeanTaaS, Inc., a Silicon Valley software innovator that increases patient access and transforms operational performance for healthcare providers, is proud to announce it has been named as a 2022 Premier Corporate Partner for the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) in support of ACHE’s mission to further advance healthcare leadership excellence through education, helping to address critical issues and challenges for ACHE’s 48,000 members.

“LeanTaaS is thrilled to collaborate with ACHE to work toward the common goal of improving the healthcare experience for patients and providers alike,” said Mohan Giridharadas, Founder and CEO, LeanTaaS. “With this partnership, we’re looking forward to continuing to scale-up meaningful change in healthcare operations with our transformative technology.”

With this partnership, LeanTaaS will also be participating in ACHE’s educational and networking event, Congress on Healthcare Leadership, taking place from March 28-31. Congress will feature 240+ expert faculty, including more than 45 hospital and system CEOs. LeanTaaS President and COO Sanjeev Agrawal will present an educational session on ‘Using AI to Fix Broken Math and Optimize Capacity of your Hospital Assets,’ and LeanTaaS will host a lunch & learn on the benefits of optimizing OR utilization.

​​“We are proud to have LeanTaaS join ACHE as a Premier Corporate Partner,” said Deborah J. Bowen, FACHE, CAE, President and CEO, ACHE. “This industry leading company plays a pivotal role in supporting our mission of advancing healthcare leadership excellence.”

This news comes on the heels of recent momentum from LeanTaaS as the company has continued to experience 40% growth during the pandemic period. As of February 2022, LeanTaaS’s AI and ML based solutions have now been deployed in more than 485 hospitals across the U.S., including 40% of the top 25 health systems in the country, based on net patient revenue. These hospitals use LeanTaaS’s iQueue platform to optimize capacity utilization in infusion centers, operating rooms, and inpatient beds. Additionally, iQueue for Infusion Centers is now officially contracted by nearly 20% of the total U.S. market.

About the American College of Healthcare Executives

The American College of Healthcare Executives is an international professional society of more than 48,000 healthcare executives who lead hospitals, healthcare systems and other healthcare organizations. ACHE’s mission is to advance our members and healthcare leadership excellence. ACHE offers its prestigious FACHE® credential, signifying board certification in healthcare management. ACHE’s established network of 77 chapters provides access to networking, education and career development at the local level. ACHE works toward its vision of being the preeminent professional society for leaders dedicated to improving health. The Foundation of the American College of Healthcare Executives was established to further advance healthcare management excellence through education and research.

About LeanTaaS

LeanTaaS provides software solutions that combine lean principles, predictive and prescriptive analytics, and machine learning to transform hospital and infusion center operations. The company’s software is being used by over 120 health systems across the nation, which all rely on the iQueue cloud-based solutions to increase patient access, decrease wait times, reduce healthcare delivery costs, and improve revenue. LeanTaaS is based in Santa Clara, California, and Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information about LeanTaaS, please visit https://leantaas.com/, and connect on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

