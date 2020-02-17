Key Elements of Advanced Practice Provider Integration

By the year 2025, industry analysts predict the healthcare industry will undergo major shifts, including a noticeable gap in the number of available health care providers. A combination of more insured patients, an aging population, a rise in the number of veterans with medical issues, and a shortage of doctors pose challenges to an already stressed system.

Note: This article originally appeared on VISTA Staffing's website

Advanced practice providers like nurse practitioners and physician assistants are vital to helping close the gap between patient demand and provider supply.

However, attracting skilled advanced practice providers is only half the battle. Retaining these skilled health care providers and integrating their roles into a hospital's daily functions is just as critical. These providers' roles also have to be integrated in a way that satisfies them and the doctors they work with. The following are crucial components to a successful integration between advanced practice providers and physicians in a hospital environment. Click here to continue>>

