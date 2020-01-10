JPMorgan commercial banking unit names head of healthcare

J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking, of JPMorgan Chase, named Bret Schiller the head of its corporate client banking and specialized industries healthcare vertical.

In the new role, Mr. Schiller will manage the vertical's healthcare strategy and team, which provides financial solutions and services to healthcare clients.



Mr. Schiller has 20 years of healthcare finance and investment banking experience. He was previously managing director of healthcare investment banking at SunTrust.



