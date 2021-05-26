It's Mental Health Awareness Month: 8 resources to support you + your staff's mental health

Work during the pandemic has caused nurses, physicians, leaders and support staff to feel stressed. Here are eight resources for hospital leaders to support you and your staff's emotional well-being, in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The following article were published by Becker's Hospital Review in the last few weeks:

White patients 227% more likely to be diagnosed with anxiety than Asian patients: Athenahealth report

White patients were 227 percent more likely to be diagnosed with anxiety than their Asian counterparts, according to a May 25 report by Athenahealth.

Viewpoint: Hospital staff cannot operate in 'combat conditions' forever

For many physicians and nurses, the pandemic won't end as it does for others. The psychological toll can persist for years to come, with many clinicians traumatized — some even developing post-traumatic stress disorder. Hospital staff will need to be given time to rest and recuperate, according to a May 24 article published by Harvard Business Review.

It's Mental Health Awareness Month: 8 ways leaders are supporting employee mental health

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, here are eight ways hospital leaders can support their staff's mental health, according to a May 24 article by CNBC.

Family medicine, oncology see most burnout + 5 other study findings from Mayo, KLAS

Researchers from Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, KLAS and seven other healthcare organizations surveyed more than 25,000 physicians on how their job duties correlate with feeling burned out, in an April 21 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association.

CEOs die earlier because of stress, study finds

Stress induced from working long hours and making high-stakes decisions translates to a shorter life and faster aging for CEOs, according to a National Bureau of Economic Research working paper.

Billings Clinic, Aspirus share their framework for curbing burnout

Burnout in healthcare employees has been one of the most disruptive forces in hospitals as front-line employees battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stop calling everything 'burnout'

Healthcare needs an expanded vocabulary for what clinicians experience. Pre-pandemic, healthcare had its lowercase burnout and uppercase burnout.

Viewpoint: 4 ways healthcare leaders can protect employee mental health

Healthcare leaders can prioritize their staff's mental health by making four slight changes in their organization, according to a May 25 op-ed published in Forbes.