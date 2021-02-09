Highmark Health pledges $1.5M to Pittsburgh leadership diversity institute

Highmark Health said Feb. 9 it is committing $1.5 million to boost diverse leadership in the Pittsburgh region.

The $1.5 million will go to The Advanced Leadership Institute, a nonprofit expansion of The Advanced Leadership Initiative to increase African American executive leadership in Pittsburgh and the U.S.

It includes a one-time payment of $1 million in seed funding to a new endowment and another $500,000 over five years, according to Highmark Health, a founding member organization for the initiative.

"We will be persistent in our objectives to increase inclusion and representation across our organization and within the communities we serve," Daniel Onorato, executive vice president of corporate affairs at Highmark Health, said in a news release. "Our continued support of TALI, and now the TALI Institute, is a natural next step."

Evan Frazier, senior vice president of community affairs at Highmark Health, was named president and CEO of the institute on Feb. 8. He begins the new role on March 8.

Highmark Health is the parent company of Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network.

