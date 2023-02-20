Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospice

Former President Jimmy Carter decided to forgo additional medical intervention and entered hospice care on Feb. 18, The Carter Center said in a statement.

Mr. Carter, 98, battled multiple health conditions over the last few years. The statement did not describe what prompted the decision to turn to hospice care or what condition Mr. Carter has. However, the Center said, "He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."

Mr. Carter is the oldest living former U.S. president, WebMD reported.