Former FDA chief warns of new COVID variants, says vaccine recipients should not let guard down

Scott Gottlieb, MD, the former FDA commissioner, warned that the U.S. could face "perpetual infection" as more COVID-19 variants pop up and that COVID-19 vaccine recipients should still abide by public health guidelines after immunization, reported CNBC.

New variants of COVID-19, including a new strain that researchers at the Ohio State University in Columbus found, have alarmed Dr. Gottlieb and prompted him to emphasize the importance of distributing the vaccine quickly, CNBC reported.



"If we can't get more protective immunity into the population, we could be facing a situation where we have, sort of, a perpetual infection heading into the spring and summer as these variants get a foothold here," Dr. Gottlieb told CNBC.



As for vaccine recipients, they should still abide by public health recommendations, like wearing a mask, for a period of time after their second shot in the arm to ensure they've built up full protective immunity, Dr. Gottlieb told CNBC.



"That doesn’t mean you have to hibernate and have to avoid seeing family," Dr. Gottlieb told CNBC. "Maybe you can lean forward in that regard but wear a mask. Be more careful in those interactions, because in a high-prevalent environment, you're still at risk."



More articles on leadership and management:

Oklahoma hospital exec runs 46 miles to honor nurses

Corner Office: Henry Ford Health System exec says she's driven by golden rule

What hospitals are learning as they distribute the COVID-19 vaccine

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.