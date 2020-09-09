Female researchers at Yale, Southern Illinois University snare AMA grants

The American Medical Association awarded its annual research grants supporting the study of women in medicine Sept. 9.

The organization selected two research projects to receive the 2020 Joan F. Giambalvo Fund for the Advancement of Women Award, which offers up to $10,000 in grants.

Anees Chagpar, MD, a professor of surgery at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Conn., is conducting the first project. The funding will support her work to create a virtual negotiating workshop for female physicians to help eliminate pay disparities in medicine, particularly in the surgical field.

A team of female researchers from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Springfield is conducting the second project. The team launched a formal sponsorship program for women in medicine and science to increase representation of female-led research at national meetings and in research publications.

More articles on leadership:

Merck, 42 other companies sign pledge to add Black directors to board

Senate GOP unveils scaled-back COVID-19 relief package

World-renowned surgeon and author Dr. Seymour Schwartz dies

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.