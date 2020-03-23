Coronavirus, March 23: 14 notes from physicians, hospitals

Here are 14 notes from hospitals, health systems and physicians on their responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

New York

1. Rochester Regional Health has started using in-house testing for COVID-19 and expanded its telehealth capabilities. With 68 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Monroe County as of the morning of March 23, Rochester Regional Health’s virtual care tools can diagnose and manage patients with the virus.

2. New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian has revised its entrance policy. The health system said it is keeping select entrances open at each hospital, but all other entrances will be closed and not accessible to patients, visitors or staff. The revised policy took effect March 21.

3. Craig Smith, MD, chair of the Columbia University department of surgery and surgeon-in-chief, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center, said in a letter to colleagues that the COVID-19 peak could hit in 22-32 days, based on projections presented March 20. At that point, he said the NewYork-Presbyterian system will need up to 934 ICU beds.

4. Buffalo-based Catholic Health has closed the emergency department at Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus in Cheektowaga. The health system said the closure is indefinite and part of its plan to convert the hospital into a COVID-19 treatment facility.

Washington

5. Wenatchee-based Confluence Health has temporarily closed its drive-thru testing location. The health system said it shut down the site because test results took five days to return instead of the anticipated 72 hours. As of March 18, there were 318 tests pending.

6. Renton-based Providence St. Joseph Health has partnered with a furniture company in the Seattle area to assemble masks and face shields, spokesperson Melissa Tizon told Becker’s Hospital Review. She said 4,000 masks were made on March 21 alone, and the furniture company has engaged with other manufacturers to boost supply resources. The medical-grade material, which is supplied to the manufacturer by Providence, meets bacterial filtration effectiveness standards and is being sterilized and inspected before being put to use.

New Jersey

7. To test its response capabilities, staff at Newark-based University Hospital of New Jersey underwent a mock novel coronavirus patient exercise.

8. Morris Plains-based Atlantic Health System launched a coronavirus risk assessment tool for patients. The assessment tool asks patients about their symptoms to determine the appropriate care.

9. The CEO of Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, N.J., has tested positive for COVID-19. Holy Name President and CEO Michael Maron is continuing to work remotely and is being monitored by the hospital's telemedicine program.

California

10. UC Los Angeles Health estimated it is able to test about 155 patients per day as of March 19 for COVID-19. The academic medical center is providing tests at 14 primary care sites in addition to the eight rooms designated for testing at its flagship hospital.

11. To answer patients questions, San Francisco-based Dignity Health is offering free virtual care visits for patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms. Healthcare providers will consult with patients virtually who show symptoms of low-grade fever, cough or difficulty breathing. Patients must use the code COVID-19 after registering for the virtual visit to waive the fees.

12. UC San Diego Health has created a designated COVID-19 nurse line for patients with fever or respiratory symptoms. The call line is open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.

Illinois

13. Advocate Aurora Health, a 28-hospital system with headquarters in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill., has halted drive-thru coronavirus testing and is postponing the opening of new ones. The health system said the decision is part of efforts to prioritize testing for the most vulnerable. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, officials had planned to operate drive-thru sites at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee and Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay, Wis.

Pennsylvania



14. Hershey-based Penn State Health is temporarily consolidating physician practices and closing other offices, according to Pennlive.com. The closures are due to a significant number of patients canceling their checkups and scheduled appointments, the health system said.

