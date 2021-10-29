Children's health and Florida's economy linked, says Nemours CEO 

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health has partnered with the Florida Chamber of Commerce to help the state meet its 2030 economic target through building a strong foundation for the future workforce and improving children's health, jacksonville.com reported Oct. 28.

Florida has a goal of increasing its economy to 10th largest in the world by 2030, up from 15th largest currently. To achieve this goal, Nemours Children Health President and CEO R. Lawrence Moss, MD, says the health of Florida's children must improve. Nemours Children's is a four-state children's health system, operating in 95 locations and caring for almost 500,000 children annually.

Dr. Moss has a vision for prioritizing creating health in children, not simply treating disease. He focuses on holistic health and community partnerships, stating that 85 percent of children's health stems from social determinants of health like safe housing, protection from violence and food security. Half of children living in poverty in Florida reside in 150 zip codes of the state's total 983.

He mentioned at the Future for Florida summit that after a spike in asthma emergency room cases coming out of a particular school, the school told idling bus drivers to turn off their engines. After the cost-free solution was implemented, the cases dropped back down again.

"Improving children's health is not only the right thing to do and the compassionate thing to do. Child health is a powerful tool shaping the economic vitality of a region," said Dr. Moss.