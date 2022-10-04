CEO coalition report examines safety efforts to protect healthcare workers

The San Jose, Calif.-based CEO Coalition published an Oct. 4 report examining safety efforts to protect healthcare team members. The report, Restoring a Safe and Thriving Healthcare Workforce, details healthcare professionals' vested interest in improving psychological and emotional safety, preserving physical security, and promoting health justice.

Research and learning community lead for the CEO Coalition, Liz Boehm, said the study redefines safety in healthcare while outlining policies and processes to restore trust in recruiting and retaining healthcare workers.

"Stories from disruptive health systems are showcased throughout the new report, illustrating how to deploy recovery resources now and invest in human-centered solutions and culture transformation to improve and sustain team member safety and well-being well into the future," said Ms. Boehm.

Research participants emphasize the support needed from external stakeholders to accelerate and sustain initiatives.

The report outlines insights in six categories:

Talent acquisition and retention

Wellness support

Process and technology improvement

Workplace violence reduction

Equity and anti-racism

Human-centered leadership

Co-founded by 10 health system CEOs across the U.S., the CEO Coalition is on a mission to protect the physical safety, emotional well-being and just treatment of all who work in healthcare.