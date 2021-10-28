CDC names director for Center for Preparedness and Response

The CDC has named Henry Walke, MD, director of its Center for Preparedness and Response, the agency confirmed to Becker's Oct. 27.

Dr. Walke served as incident manager for the CDC's COVID-19 response before passing that baton to Barbara Mahon, MD, deputy chief of the enteric diseases epidemiology branch at the CDC. He also was director of the Division of Preparedness and Emerging Infections at the CDC's National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Walke will begin his new role Nov. 7.