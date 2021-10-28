CDC names director for Center for Preparedness and Response

Kelly Gooch - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

The CDC has named Henry Walke, MD, director of its Center for Preparedness and Response, the agency confirmed to Becker's Oct. 27.

Dr. Walke served as incident manager for the CDC's COVID-19 response before passing that baton to Barbara Mahon, MD, deputy chief of the enteric diseases epidemiology branch at the CDC. He also was director of the Division of Preparedness and Emerging Infections at the CDC's National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Walke will begin his new role Nov. 7. 

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles